South Korean airline Eastar Jet launches flights to Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9.​ In a move aimed at expanding air travel connectivity, Kazakhstan's Civil Aviation Committee, under the Ministry of Transport, is working to broaden the scope of international flights and increase their frequency, Trend reports.

As of April 7, South Korea's low-cost carrier, Eastar Jet, has entered Kazakhstan's aviation market, marking a new phase in the region's air transportation landscape.

The airline is now operating regular direct flights between Seoul and Almaty, with a schedule of two flights per week.

This development follows crucial negotiations between the aviation authorities of Kazakhstan and South Korea in March 2024, which resulted in an agreement to enhance the legal framework for regular flight operations and designated carriers.

Eastar Jet’s arrival is expected to bolster trade, business, tourism, investment, and cultural exchanges between the two nations, further solidifying their growing cooperation.

