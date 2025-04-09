Azerbaijan's Lachin to host OTS summit next month (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. The Turkic States Organization (OTS) Summit will be held in Lachin next month, Çağrı Erhan, Senior Advisor to the President of Türkiye, told Trend on the sidelines of the 7th ADA Policy Forum in Baku on the theme "Facing the New World Order".

"Next month, the OTS summit will be held in Lachin. At this summit, we will once again see that Türkiye and Azerbaijan will be in strong solidarity on the issue of unity and cooperation of the Turkic World," he said.

Erhan noted that there are many more relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye than between any other two countries.

He emphasized that the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, expressed this very clearly in his speech at ADA University today.

"Azerbaijan and Türkiye have established very high-level relations in every field, from economy to tourism, from political relations to the most important area of ​​defense relations, to the alliance relations established within the framework of the Shusha Declaration. Trade and investments also allow these two countries to jointly contribute to peace and stability in the South Caucasus. I believe that the leadership shown by both Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev with brotherly feelings gives a very strong impetus to the development of this mutual solidarity and cooperation," he added.

