UK professor narrates future benefits of Azerbaijani-Armenian peace deal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. Signing a peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia will ensure prosperity for the region, Professor Rick Fawn at the University of St. Andrews (UK) told Trend on the sidelines of the international forum themed "Facing the New World Order" in Baku.

"Everyone is hoping for a comprehensive and agreed peace agreement. I am sure that would be a cause for great joy, as it would open the way to strengthening ties in the region. The conflict has certainly led to Armenia being sidelined in regional developments for decades. Therefore, achieving a sustainable and effective peace that can bring prosperity to the entire region is in the interests of many people," Fawn noted.

According to the professor, joining the international forums in Azerbaijan is a golden ticket for foreign experts to get the lay of the land and see the remarkable strides the country and the region have made as a whole.

"I have already had the opportunity to participate in such sessions, and each time it is a fantastic opportunity for international guests. Yesterday we again had the opportunity to see the results of the work done, and we witnessed further development of infrastructure," he explained.

He underscored that extensive infrastructural development and rehabilitation initiatives are currently in progress within the liberated territories.

"As part of the forum, we also visited the Garabagh University. It was a great session. Everyone was amazed at how quickly such an educational institution could be set up. We met many of the more than a thousand students studying there today," Fawn concluded.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel