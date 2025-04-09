Kazakhstan announces new appointment for vice minister of National Economy

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 9. Asan Darbaev has been appointed Vice Minister of National Economy, according to the press service of the government of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

"By a resolution of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Asan Kobentaevich Darbaev has been appointed to the position of Vice Minister of National Economy," the government's press service stated.

From 2015 to 2019, Darbaev served as the Deputy Chairman of the Committee for the Regulation of Natural Monopolies, Competition Protection, and Consumer Rights at the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan. Since 2019, he has been the chairman of the Committee for the Regulation of Natural Monopolies at the same ministry.

