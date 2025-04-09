President Ilham Aliyev highlights terrorist attack on Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Iran at ADA-hosted international forum (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. In his remarks at the international forum themed “Facing the New World Order” at the ADA University, President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the terrorist attack against the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran, Trend reports.

The head of state said: “Yes, we cannot forget tragic events. And we are absolutely sure that it was an organized act of terror against Azerbaijan. More than two years have passed, and immediately after the terrorist act was committed, the terrorist appeared in the media giving interviews. It overshadows relations, and our hope is that the new government will fulfill the promise of the previous government - not only the person who committed this terror act, but also those who were behind him and those who sent him to attack the Azerbaijani embassy, will be punished.”