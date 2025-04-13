Earthquake in Tajikistan kills child

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. A three-year-old child died in one of the villages of the Rasht district of Tajikistan as a result of an earthquake that occurred in the republic at 09:24 local time, Trend reports citing the Crisis Management Center of the Committee for Emergency Situations and Civil Defense under the government of the republic.

"In one of the villages of the Rasht district, as a result of the collapse of the wall of a residential building, one child was under the rubble, and he died. According to preliminary data, 17 houses were partially damaged in four villages of the Rasht district. In the epicenter of the earthquake - the Rasht district - the strength of the tremors was 5 points, in Dushanbe - 3 points," the statement said.

Today an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 occurred in Tajikistan. The epicenter of the earthquake was located 170 kilometers south of the city of Khujand. The epicenter of the tremors was at a depth of 15 kilometers.