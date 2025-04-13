Azerbaijan’s national pavilion opens at Expo 2025 (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. The world expo “Osaka, Kansai Expo 2025” has officially kicked off in Osaka, Japan, under the theme “Designing the Future Society for Our Lives.”

The opening ceremony was attended by Emperor Naruhito of Japan, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Secretary General of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) Dimitri Kerkentzes, and high-level guests from participating countries around the world.

Azerbaijan, which has been actively and successfully represented at Expo events since 2000, continues to place great importance on its participation this year.

As part of the event, the official opening of Azerbaijan’s national pavilion—organized by the Heydar Aliyev Center—was held. The ceremony was attended by Anar Alakbarov, Azerbaijan’s Commissioner General for Expo 2025 and Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center, Shimzi Izumi, Country Manager for Expo 2025 in Azerbaijan, Gursel Ismayilzade, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Japan, along with other distinguished guests.

Located in the “Connecting Lives” section of Expo 2025, the Azerbaijan Pavilion showcases the theme “Seven Bridges for Sustainability.”

The pavilion’s concept is inspired by the legendary poem “Seven Beauties” by the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi. It highlights the country’s rich cultural heritage, technological progress, and commitment to sustainable development—all while emphasizing the importance of openness and dialogue. The idea is simple: through dialogue and connection, we can build a harmonious and sustainable future.

The three-story pavilion features a facade inspired by traditional Azerbaijani shebeke (stained-glass latticework), reflecting the nation’s art, craftsmanship, and cultural identity. Visitors begin their journey through the pavilion by exploring themes symbolized by each of the seven beauties—cultural diversity, heritage, traditional art, architectural marvels, sustainability, natural resources, sports, and tourism.

The pavilion also features three symbolic trees: the “Azerbaijan Tree,” the “Japan Tree,” and the “Friendship Tree,” which blends elements of both and represents the strong bond between the two countries.

Expo 2025 spans more than 155 hectares and brings together 165 countries and 7 international organizations. Over 28 million visitors are expected to attend before the event wraps up on October 13.