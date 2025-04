BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. Türkiye highly appreciates Azerbaijan's support in the restoration of Syria, Turkish Foreign Ministry Hakan Fidan said at the closing ceremony of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, Trend reports.

"Any support provided by Azerbaijan is very valuable to us. We welcome the initiatives taken in this matter. Baku and Ankara are not just connected by fraternal relations, the parties have established professional cooperation at the level of government agencies," he said.