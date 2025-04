BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. The next Agrarian Business Festival will be held on April 30 at 10:00 (GMT +4) in Azerbaijan's Aghali village, Zangilan district, the Ministry of Agriculture told Trend.

The festival will take place in the village center.

Additionally, the event will encompass a panel discourse centered on "State Financial Mechanisms".

