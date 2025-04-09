Azerbaijan launches project efforts on Shafag solar power plant (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9.​ A certain work has been launched on the Shafag Solar Power Plant (SPP) project in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil, Head of bp Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye Communications Department Tamam Bayatli told Trend.

She first recalled that the SPP will be constructed in one of Azerbaijan's liberated territories, in Jabrayil, and emphasized that the project will be implemented with a highly innovative and forward-thinking approach.

"We have linked this project with the electrification of the Sangachal terminal, which is operated by bp. These two projects are interconnected. After completion of the Shafag SPP in Jabrayil, the electricity generated there will be virtually transmitted to the Sangachal terminal, i.e., the terminal will virtually receive this electricity. The amount of energy required by the Sangachal terminal will be balanced through Azerbaijan's national electricity grid. As a result, the entire terminal will be electrified.

This means that currently, the terminal's operations are powered by gas generators, which burn gas to provide electricity. These generators supply the terminal with electricity," the spokesperson explained.

According to Bayatli, once the SPP project in Jabrayil is up and running, there will no longer be a need for those gas generators.

"Additionally, the terminal will be able to meet its electricity needs with the energy generated at Shafag. This project is currently progressing well. Some work has already started, but we are awaiting the final investment decision from the investors and stakeholders involved in the project to begin full-scale construction. Once this decision is made, the investment will be allocated, and work will commence. This will happen soon," she said.

The bp spokesperson said that the investors have already been identified, and the company will reveal the details about the project—what works have been carried out, how long it will take to build, and when the first electricity will be generated—once the final investment decision is made.

" Currently, bp is the company responsible for all the work related to the project. However, bp has already signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund to join as partners in the project. This means that these two organizations will also be investors in the project," Bayatli added.