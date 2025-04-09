Another group of former IDPs returns home to Azerbaijan's Sugovushan village (PHOTO)

TARTAR, Azerbaijan, April 9.​ The Great Return to the liberated territories continues in accordance with the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

The former internally displaced persons (IDPs) returning to their native Sugovushan village in the country's Aghdara district are families temporarily settled in various parts of the republic, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

At this stage, 54 families (179 people) are returning to the village.

The former IDPs returning to the native village thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation, and wished repose of the martyrs' souls.

Currently, about 40,000 people live in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. Among them are former internally displaced persons who have returned to these areas, as well as employees involved in the implementation of restoration and construction projects, employees of local departments of various government agencies, and specialists employed in healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy institutions that have resumed their activities.

