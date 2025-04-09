Turkmenistan, UAE chart paths for strategic projects in renewables and transportation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 9. Turkmenistan and the UAE discussed issues of expanding cooperation in renewable energy, transportation and other key sectors on the sidelines of the 14th Annual Investment Meeting (AIM Congress) in Abu Dhabi, Trend reports, citing the Embassy of the UAE in Turkmenistan.

The meeting was attended by Khodjamurad Geldymuradov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers for Economic and Financial Affairs of Turkmenistan, and Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade.

Minister Al Zeyoudi emphasized the growing importance of Turkmenistan as a key partner for the UAE in Central Asia, noting the dynamic expansion of bilateral trade, particularly in the non-oil sector.

The talks highlighted both countries' shared interest in further enhancing their economic ties and launching joint projects in strategically significant fields.

The AIM Congress brought together over 1,200 speakers from 180 countries, featuring more than 400 dialogue sessions and conferences, and providing a platform for business leaders, government representatives, and experts to collaborate.

Diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and the UAE were established in 1995. In recent years, trade turnover has steadily increased, reaching $1.3 billion in 2023, up 15.8 percent from the previous year. As of mid-2024, trade between the nations saw a further 6.3 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023.