Iran keeps consultations on its nuclear program with all stakeholders - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. Iran continues consultations with all parties on its nuclear program based on its principled commitment to diplomacy, the country's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

According to him, within the framework of the agreement reached at the meeting of the deputy foreign ministers of Iran, Russia and China in Beijing, a fruitful and constructive meeting was held between the three countries at the expert level on April 8 in Moscow.

Gharibabadi added that at the meeting, the delegations of the three countries put forward their opinions and proposals on the processes and the future direction related to the nuclear issue, exchanged views on the lifting of sanctions against Iran, UN Security Council Resolution 2231, and noted the importance of continuing close trilateral coordination.

Meanwhile, officials from China, Iran, and Russia met in Beijing on March 14 to discuss Iran's nuclear program. The discussions emphasized the need to end unilateral and unlawful sanctions against Iran, resolve issues through dialogue and diplomatic channels, and halt the policy of threats involving sanctions, pressure, and the use of force.

In late 2020, Iran’s parliament decided to pursue a strategic plan to lift the sanctions imposed on Iran. As part of this decision, Iran suspended the additional measures and protocols under the nuclear deal, starting on February 23. This led to a 20-30 percent reduction in the IAEA’s monitoring mechanisms.

Iran has officially affirmed that its strategy is not to pursue the development of an atomic bomb and that it does not support the production of weapons of mass destruction.

On March 3, Rafael Grossi, Director-General of the IAEA, mentioned during the IAEA Board of Governors' meeting that Iran has increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to 60 percent purity by 93 kilograms, from 182 kilograms to 275 kilograms, compared to the previous quarter. Iran remains the only non-nuclear weapon state to enrich uranium to this level, raising significant concerns.

