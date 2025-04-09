EBRD guides Turkmen artisans to take their craft overseas with new e-platform

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 9. A new online marketplace in Turkmenistan, supported by the EBRD, is enabling local artisans to showcase and sell their traditional crafts to a global audience, Trend reports.

Led by Tajigul Kurbanova, the platform empowers women, preserves Turkmen heritage, and creates new economic opportunities for artisans across the country.

After catching the creative bug at a Japanese expo, Tajigul dove headfirst into the world of traditional arts, trying her hand at everything from drawing to crafting ethnic jewelry. This lit a fire under her vision to create a community that would not only breathe new life into Turkmen handicrafts but also open doors for women in both urban and rural areas to earn a living.

Recognizing that traditional sales channels were inadequate for growth, Tajigul partnered with fellow entrepreneurs to create an online marketplace specifically for Turkmen artisans. Supported by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the European Union, the platform allows local artisans to reach broader local and international markets.

Launched in September 2024, the online marketplace offers artisans a chance to create personal pages showcasing detailed product descriptions and the stories behind their crafts. The platform’s goal is to increase sales, preserve cultural heritage, and empower artisans by combining traditional craftsmanship with modern e-commerce technology.

Tajigul's project marks a pivotal moment for Turkmenistan's handicraft industry, demonstrating how digital platforms can preserve cultural traditions while broadening their global reach.

