Azerbaijan's Presidential Pardon Commission holds its next meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9.​ The Pardon Issues Commission under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan convened for its 5th meeting of the year today, reviewing nearly 100 requests for clemency, the commission's member Rashad Majid told Trend.

The majority of petitions discussed at the session were from individuals convicted in traffic-related incidents, including foreigners and women.

"Decisions were made on each of the requests, and the commission’s work will continue," Majid said.

This session follows a series of meetings earlier this year, during which the commission reviewed over 400 clemency petitions.

