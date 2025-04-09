Azerbaijani diaspora representative securing seat on city council in Kazakhstan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9.​ Vidadi Farzaliyev, a prominent figure in Kazakhstan’s Azerbaijani diaspora, has been elected as a deputy to the 8th Aktobe City Council, with his term set to begin on March 31, 2025, Trend reports, citing the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

Farzaliyev, born on September 2, 1993, has been an influential member of the Azerbaijani community in Aktobe for over a decade. From 2012 through 2024, he led the Azerbaijani diaspora youth organization in the city. He has also served as a member of the public council for the Aktobe City Council since 2023 and was appointed first deputy head of the local Azerbaijani diaspora in 2024.

His extensive community work has earned him multiple honors, including certificates and letters of appreciation from the Kazakh government, recognizing his contributions to labor and civic engagement.

