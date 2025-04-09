We played important role in building bridges between Global South and Global North - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. During COP, another important achievement was an agreement on making carbon market functional. This issue was not agreed for at least 10 years. So, it was agreed in Azerbaijan due to our chairmanship, due to trust in us, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed an international forum themed “Facing the New World Order” at ADA University, Trend reports.

“And also, of course, we played an important role in building bridges between Global South and Global North. That was one of the important assignments, which we put in front of ourselves. So, the way how we tackled COVID, the way how we hosted COP - by the way, until the end of the year, we will be president, - and bilateral contacts with African countries demonstrate clearly our agenda. And we see a very positive reaction to our efforts in many African countries. So, our foreign policy with respect to building stronger ties with African countries is already fixed and approved by me,” the Azerbaijani President added.