Relations with Georgia are of strategic importance for us - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 9 April 2025 15:50 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. Relations with Georgia are of strategic importance for us, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed an international forum themed “Facing the New World Order” at ADA University, Trend reports.

“And due to the historical connections between our peoples, our mutual past as being non-free and non-independent, and also from the very beginning of the period of independence, Georgia and Azerbaijan demonstrated very high-level of mutual understanding, partnership, friendship, and actually managed to transform the region of South Caucasus into a strategically important,” the head of state noted.

