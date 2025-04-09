Kazakhstan and Netherlands explore new frontiers in agricultural cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 9. The third meeting of the Kazakhstan-Netherlands Working Group on Agriculture was held in Astana, Trend reports.



The event was attended by Azat Sultanov, Vice Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan, and Jan Kees Huitema, Secretary General of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Food Security, and Nature Conservation of the Netherlands.



The participants chewed the fat about the current state of affairs and the bright prospects on the horizon for bilateral cooperation in the agricultural sector.



"Our shared goal is to foster the sustainable development of agriculture and the food industry, while addressing the challenges posed by climate change. I am confident that this working group will play a vital role in expanding trade and investment ties between our countries in the agribusiness sector," said Azat Sultanov.



The meeting focused on key areas of collaboration, including seed production and breeding, agricultural science and the commercialization of research innovations, veterinary medicine and animal health, aquaculture and fisheries, livestock, plant protection (including locust control and pesticide use), and more.



Participants highlighted the importance of sustainable agricultural development and enhanced scientific and technical exchange, expressing their commitment to continued cooperation aimed at improving the efficiency of the agribusiness sector and ensuring food security.



Jan Kees Huitema, for his part, outlined the readiness of Dutch scientific institutions to conduct workshops on inspection and certification, as well as collaborate on a roadmap for the seed sector in Kazakhstan.



As part of the working agenda, the Dutch delegation will visit the National Agrarian Scientific and Production Center (NASPC) and other agricultural research institutions.



The Kazakhstan-Netherlands Working Group on Agriculture serves as a platform for bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the agribusiness sector.

