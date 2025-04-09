Azerbaijani, Italian military pilots hold key expert meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. An expert meeting was held as part of an experience exchange between Azerbaijani and Italian military pilots in accordance with the plan of bilateral military cooperation signed between the Azerbaijan Air Force and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Italy, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

During the “Expert meeting on advanced flight training,” the parties delivered presentations on the basic and advanced level training of pilots of 4th and 5th generation fighter aircraft, as well as on the “International Training School.”

The meeting highlighted the importance of holding such events for the exchange of experience.