Azerbaijan bolsters cultural ties with new center in Kyrgyzstan's Chuy region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9.​ A new branch of the Azerbaijan Culture and Education Center has opened in Kyrgyzstan's Chuy region, following an initiative by the "Birlik" Public Union and with the support of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, Trend reports.

The new branch in the village of Leninsk will offer children the opportunity to learn the Azerbaijani language while also exploring the country’s history, culture, and traditions. The children will participate in various events to actively engage with these themes.

The Azerbaijan Culture and Education Center, which began operations in December of the previous year, serves not only Azerbaijani children but also Kyrgyz and children from other nationalities. The Chuy region is home to a compact community of around 6,500 Azerbaijanis, who were subjected to repression during the Soviet era between the years 1934 and 1937.