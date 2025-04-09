President Ilham Aliyev’s strategic vision shapes Azerbaijan’s dev't and global position - analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has demonstrated a deep strategic vision for Azerbaijan’s development and its role in global politics, an analyst of the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies, Anatoly Boyashov told Trend on the sidelines of the international forum themed "Facing the New World Order" in Baku.

The expert noted that the speech of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at the international forum left a bright impression due to the profound theses concerning both global political issues and the domestic situation in the country.

"One of the most striking moments for me was the description of how Azerbaijan is reviving the liberated territories. This process is systemic: it is clear how not only public administration, but also the educational system is being built in these territories. This demonstrates Azerbaijan's long-term strategy and approach to restoration, which has a deep foundation," Boyashov emphasized.

According to him, the clear strategic vision of the President of Azerbaijan is reflected at all levels of politics.

"President Ilham Aliyev touched upon important issues concerning both the domestic and foreign policies of the country. I'm confident that Azerbaijan will confidently move forward, acting wisely and strategically in the international arena," the analyst added.

Boyashov also noted that in recent years, bilateral relations between Belarus and Azerbaijan have been actively developing, both in the political and economic spheres. He mentioned the example of the active participation of the Azerbaijani delegation in monitoring the presidential elections in Belarus, which is evidence of the strengthening of political relations between the countries.

"Our countries are deepening cooperation at all levels - inter-parliamentary, inter-party, and expert. This will contribute to the further development of mutually beneficial relations," concluded Boyashov.

