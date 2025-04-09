Canadian professor believes European extra funding to up Caspian energy project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. The implementation of large-scale energy projects designed to strengthen Europe's energy security requires more active financial support from European countries, Robert Cutler, an expert in energy security and geo-economics, as well as a senior research fellow at the Canadian Institute of Energy Studies and the Canadian Institute of Global Affairs told Trend.

He made the remark on the sidelines of the international forum themed "Facing the New World Order" in Baku.

Commenting on Azerbaijan's efforts to provide Europe with energy resources, the professor noted that this is happening both through increased gas exports and through the project to lay an electricity cable along the bottom of the Caspian and Black Seas.

According to Cutler, for the implementation of these projects, Europe must make a more significant financial contribution to the electricity cable project and help expand the capacity of the South Caucasus gas pipeline, through which Azerbaijani gas is supplied to Europe. Only in this case, according to the expert, will it be possible to fully ensure Europe's energy security.

He also noted Azerbaijan's potential in the field of renewable energy and its possible role in supplying Europe with green energy.

"If the cable is laid along the seabed, it will be able to transmit electricity generated from solar energy in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Azerbaijan directly to Europe," added the expert.

