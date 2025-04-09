Hungarian expert speaks highly of increase in Azerbaijan's gas supply

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. Azerbaijan continues to actively work on developing the infrastructure of the Middle Corridor and improving its gas pipeline system, Chief Advisor, Senior Researcher, and Professor at the Institute of International Relations of Hungary László Vása told Trend on the sidelines of the international forum themed "Facing the New World Order" in Baku.

"When it comes to gas sources for Europe, we see the efforts being made by Azerbaijan to increase the capacity of the gas transport infrastructure and to play a more active role in supplies along the Middle Corridor, thanks to new facilities in ports and other measures," he said.

In discussing the trajectories within the sustainable energy sector, Vása underscored the critical significance of the green energy supply initiative.

"This project is absolutely promising, and investments in it have already begun. This is a collaboration between Hungary and Azerbaijan, with the goal of delivering green energy through an underwater cable to Hungary and Romania. This not only serves export purposes but also contributes to the diversification of Azerbaijan's economy," he noted.

As he sees it, the green energy project is chasing a handful of goals. It’s not just a shot in the dark for export; it’s also tied to the big picture of the large-scale 'green' reconstruction program in Karabakh.

"We know that the entire reconstruction of the region is being carried out with climate priorities in mind: all investments are directed towards sustainable development, including the installation of solar, hydro, and wind energy facilities. The energy produced here will be transmitted through an underwater cable to Europe," he added.

The professor also highly appreciated the opportunity to participate in discussions on current challenges with the participation of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

"It was a great pleasure to participate in the discussion with President Ilham Aliyev. It is always impressive to meet with him because we gain important insights and information. We discussed current geopolitical challenges, the peace process, and Azerbaijan's international relations. The President of Azerbaijan also answered several questions. It was useful and productive," he emphasized.

Furthermore, Vása articulated his insights gleaned from his expedition to Karabakh.

"We visited Khankendi - this was my first visit to the city. Previously, I had been to Aghdam, Shusha, Lachin, Fuzuli, and other areas. I am a frequent visitor to Karabakh and see how impressively the region's reconstruction is progressing. It is important to note not only the plans and construction works but also the motivation of the people who are working on the restoration. It is a difficult task, but I am confident that everything will be implemented in the shortest possible time," Vása noted.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route passing through several countries in the region, connecting Asia and Europe. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern and Southern corridors.

The route starts in China and passes through Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then reaches Europe, passing through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye. The Middle Corridor provides an overland route connecting eastern parts of Asia, including China, to Europe, bypassing longer sea routes.

