Eni reaches 100 LNG shipments from Mozambique's Coral South

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. Eni, as the delegated operator of Area 4 on behalf of its partners, has announced the 100th shipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Coral South FLNG, located in the Rovuma Basin offshore Mozambique, Trend reports.

The Coral South Project is the first floating LNG facility deployed in the deep waters off the African continent. Since beginning operations in November 2022, the facility has played a role in positioning Mozambique within the global LNG market.

The project has contributed to local workforce development, with around 200 Mozambican professionals currently working onboard and a total of approximately 1,400 direct and indirect jobs created. Eni and its partners have invested $33 million in training programs and awarded $800 million in contracts to local small and medium enterprises.

Coral South FLNG has a liquefaction capacity of 3.4 million tons per year and is set to produce 450 billion cubic meters of gas from the Coral reservoir. It is the first step in monetizing the 85 trillion cubic feet of gas discovered by Eni in Area 4.

In February 2025, the project received the Project Excellence Award at the International Petroleum Technology Conference for innovation, effective project delivery, and contributions to local content.

Area 4 is operated by Mozambique Rovuma Venture S.p.A., a joint venture of Eni, ExxonMobil, and CNPC, with additional participation from ADNOC’s subsidiary XRG, KOGAS, and ENH.