President Pezeshkian highlights Iran's steadfast stance on nuclear weapons

Nuclear Program Materials 9 April 2025 14:34 (UTC +04:00)
President Pezeshkian highlights Iran's steadfast stance on nuclear weapons
Photo: Press service of the president of Tajikistan

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9.​ Iran has never sought and will not seek to develop an atomic bomb, said the country's President Masoud Pezeshkian, Trend reports.

Speaking today at an event in Tehran marking the unveiling of new products by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Pezeshkian emphasized that Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, has also publicly declared that the country is not seeking to build nuclear weapons.

Pezeshkian stated that numerous tests have been conducted as part of Iran's nuclear program, with many more tests possible and subject to verification in the future. However, he outlined that Iran requires nuclear technology and nuclear science across various sectors and will not abandon its pursuit of nuclear energy.

The Iranian president added that Iran is ready for talks. However, it will conduct indirect negotiations. This is because the Iranian side has no credibility. On the one hand, imposing sanctions on all of Iran's capabilities and ties, and on the other hand, direct negotiations are impossible.

“There are no restrictions on American investors in Iran. Investors are welcome to invest in the country. Iran opposes the pursuit of incorrect policies aimed at undermining the state,” he added.

US President Donald Trump announced that discussions between Iran and the US would take place directly. However, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi clarified that the talks would be held indirectly in Oman on April 12.

On March 3, Rafael Grossi, Director-General of the IAEA, mentioned during the IAEA Board of Governors' meeting that Iran has increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to 60 percent purity by 93 kilograms, from 182 kilograms to 275 kilograms, compared to the previous quarter. Iran remains the only non-nuclear weapon state to enrich uranium to this level, raising significant concerns.

By the end of 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to pursue a strategic plan in the nuclear sector to counter the sanctions, leading to a suspension of additional steps and the Additional Protocol as per the nuclear agreement.

Consequently, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) faced a reduction in monitoring capabilities by 20–30 percent.

Iran has officially affirmed that its strategy is not to pursue the development of an atomic bomb and that it does not support the production of weapons of mass destruction.

