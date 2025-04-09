President Pezeshkian highlights Iran's steadfast stance on nuclear weapons

The Iranian president added that Iran is ready for talks.
However, it will conduct indirect negotiations. This is because the
Iranian side has no credibility. On the one hand, imposing
sanctions on all of Iran's capabilities and ties, and on the other
hand, direct negotiations are impossible.
“There are no restrictions on American investors in Iran.
Investors are welcome to invest in the country. Iran opposes the
pursuit of incorrect policies aimed at undermining the state,” he
added.
US President Donald Trump announced that discussions between
Iran and the US would take place directly. However, Iranian Foreign
Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi clarified that the talks would be
held indirectly in Oman on April 12.
On March 3, Rafael Grossi, Director-General of the IAEA,
mentioned during the IAEA Board of Governors' meeting that Iran has
increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to 60 percent purity by
93 kilograms, from 182 kilograms to 275 kilograms, compared to the
previous quarter. Iran remains the only non-nuclear weapon state to
enrich uranium to this level, raising significant concerns.
By the end of 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to pursue a
strategic plan in the nuclear sector to counter the sanctions,
leading to a suspension of additional steps and the Additional
Protocol as per the nuclear agreement.
Consequently, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)
faced a reduction in monitoring capabilities by 20–30 percent.
Iran has officially affirmed that its strategy is not to pursue
the development of an atomic bomb and that it does not support the
production of weapons of mass destruction.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel