Iran, Turkmenistan hold consultations on Caspian Sea boundary issues

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 9. Special representatives of Iran and Turkmenistan on Caspian Sea issues held consultations on key matters regarding the delineation of the maritime boundary, fishing zone boundaries, the establishment of the baseline, and the division of the Caspian Sea seabed, Trend reports.

The meeting with Iranian and Turkmenistan delegations was held in Ashgabat under the chairmanship of Ali Reza Jahangiri, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran for Caspian Sea Affairs, and Murad Atajanov, Special Representative of Turkmenistan for Caspian Sea Affairs.

The discussions focused on defining the maritime boundary line, establishing fishing zones, setting the baseline, and dividing the seabed and subsoil of the Caspian Sea, along with the necessary documentation to formalize these agreements.

Moreover, the meeting addressed important environmental concerns, including the ecology of the Caspian Sea and the ongoing decline in its water levels

Earlier this year, Farzana Sadigh visited Turkmenistan on March 28-29, 2025. Shortly, Iran and Turkmenistan aim to boost rail transit and freight transportation between the two countries, targeting a volume of 10 million tons by the end of 2027.