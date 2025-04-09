OTS health ministers convene for business talks and medical center tours in Kazakhstan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. The 5th meeting of the health ministers of the member and observer states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) continues in Kazakhstan's Astana, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Ministry of Health.

In the course of the meeting, participants were introduced to the activities of leading medical centers in Kazakhstan, including the National Coordinating Center for Emergency Medicine, the National Scientific Oncology Center, and the Hospital of the Medical Center of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan.

The meeting informed about coordination of emergency response operations, development of the sanitary aviation service, monitoring of emergency medical care, and implementation of modern technologies in medical evacuation by the National Coordinating Center for Emergency Medicine.

At the same time, the National Scientific Oncology Center is the largest specialized medical center in Kazakhstan, offering advanced methods of diagnosing and treating oncological diseases. Furthermore, the Hospital of the Medical Center of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan is a modern medical organization providing qualified, specialized, and high-tech medical assistance to government employees.

As part of the 5th meeting of the health ministers of OTS member states, a subregional meeting on the theme "Launching the Central Asia – Tuberculosis-Free Initiative" was also held at the initiative of the World Health Organization.

The meeting also briefed on the achievents and the existing problems in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of tuberculosis in Central Asian countries.

Moreover, a business meeting on "Attracting Investments in the Healthcare Sector of OTS Countries" took place with the participation of business partners. During this meeting, the current situation in healthcare and the attraction of investments into the sector were discussed, along with ways to jointly implement projects aimed at improving the quality of life and health of citizens of Turkic states.

Afterwards, the participants of the 5th meeting of the health ministers of the member and observer states of OTS visited the exhibition of pharmaceutical and medical equipment of Kazakhstan.

