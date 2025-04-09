Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan, Spanish Minaret Renovables discuss expansion of co-op in renewables

Uzbekistan Materials 9 April 2025 10:40 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekistan, Spanish Minaret Renovables discuss expansion of co-op in renewables
Photo: Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade

Follow Trend on

Kamol Ismailov
Kamol Ismailov
Read more

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 9. Uzbekistan and Spanish Minaret Renovables discussed enhanced cooperation in renewable energy sector, Trend reports.

The matter was reviewed at a meeting between Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan, Akram Aliyev, with Vicente Galdeano Fuentes, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Minaret Renovables.

In the course of the meeting, the parties addressed ongoing issues related to bilateral collaboration and explored opportunities to deepen the partnership in advancing Uzbekistan’s green energy transition. Particular attention was given to the company's long-term commitment to the Uzbek market and its contribution to building a sustainable energy system.

Minaret Renovables' international experience and innovative strategies were recognized as vital for supporting Uzbekistan’s strategic goals in the renewable energy sector. Both sides expressed a commitment to further expand cooperation and emphasized their readiness to provide comprehensive support for the company’s operations in Uzbekistan.

The Spanish Minaret Renovables is a joint venture involving Grupo Enhol, a Spanish company, and another partner. Grupo Enhol is based in Spain. The joint venture has been active in Uzbekistan's renewable energy sector, collaborating on projects such as the development of solar and wind power stations.
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more