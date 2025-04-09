Uzbekistan, Spanish Minaret Renovables discuss expansion of co-op in renewables

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 9. Uzbekistan and Spanish Minaret Renovables discussed enhanced cooperation in renewable energy sector, Trend reports.

The matter was reviewed at a meeting between Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan, Akram Aliyev, with Vicente Galdeano Fuentes, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Minaret Renovables.

In the course of the meeting, the parties addressed ongoing issues related to bilateral collaboration and explored opportunities to deepen the partnership in advancing Uzbekistan’s green energy transition. Particular attention was given to the company's long-term commitment to the Uzbek market and its contribution to building a sustainable energy system.

Minaret Renovables' international experience and innovative strategies were recognized as vital for supporting Uzbekistan’s strategic goals in the renewable energy sector. Both sides expressed a commitment to further expand cooperation and emphasized their readiness to provide comprehensive support for the company’s operations in Uzbekistan.