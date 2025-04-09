Customs red tape holding up “Starlink” devices in Azerbaijan, with claims swirling around

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9.​ The “Starlink” internet service has been up and running in Azerbaijan for a while now, with a good number of folks jumping on the bandwagon to get their hands on the devices for internet access. However, there have been whispers going around on social media about some roadblocks in the customs clearance process of the devices. According to these claims, while "Starlink" devices can be quickly delivered to the country via online orders, customs barriers prevent the product from reaching the customer, leading to dissatisfaction.

In response to these claims, Trend reached out to the State Customs Committee (SCC) for clarification.

The SCC confirmed that bringing satellite communication devices into the country is no walk in the park; it requires a special permit from the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

As outlined in the decree of the President of Azerbaijan, dated September 12, 2005, the import of such devices is subject to the special permission of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport based on a list of central executive bodies authorized to issue these permits. According to the SCC, customers should obtain the necessary permit from the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport to avoid any customs issues.

As of the current publication timeline, our agency has yet to obtain a formal response from the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport concerning the inquiry pertaining to this issue.

