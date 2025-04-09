Middle Corridor offers promising economic model amid global uncertainty - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9.​ The Middle Corridor is seen as a promising project capable of enhancing regional resilience and creating new routes that are less susceptible to the influence of global conflicts, Professor Hongsheng Sheng of the Shanghai University Of Political Science and Law (China), told Trend.

Speaking on the sidelines of the international forum on "Towards a New World Order" at ADA University, Sheng expanded on his statement, offering further insights.

"The Middle Corridor could help form a new economic model, which would not depend on conflicts in the Middle East or the war between Ukraine and Russia," said the expert.

According to him, the development of the route through the Caspian Sea could play a constructive role and "especially help strengthen Azerbaijan’s ties with Türkiye."

The professor also highlighted the importance of cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of green energy.

"We are collaborating in the field of green energy, such as wind turbines and solar panels. Our cooperation will continue to progress in the future," he said.

He added that China welcomes investments in Azerbaijan.

"We encourage businesses and individuals to invest in Azerbaijan," he concluded.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel