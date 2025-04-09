Kazakh-Norwegian economic dialogue set to open doors for future business deals

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 9. The Kazakhstan–Norway Business Council took place on April 8, 2025, in Oslo — a groundbreaking event between the two nations, designed to boost trade and economic cooperation, forge direct connections between business communities, and explore promising avenues for partnership, Trend reports.

The event was attended by Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Norway Adil Tursunov and Norwegian Ambassador for Central Asia Jon Kvistad, who both emphasized the importance of strengthening political dialogue and expanding economic engagement.

“The key speaker from the Kazakh side was Deputy Chairman of the Board of JSC "NC Kazakh Invest" Madiyar Sultanbek, who gave a detailed presentation on Kazakhstan’s investment opportunities. He highlighted the country’s stable macroeconomic policy, investor protection measures, access to major markets, the digitalization of investment services, and priority economic sectors,” said the press service of Kazakh Invest.

The business council put their heads together to explore the waters of potential cooperation in aquaculture, logistics, renewable energy, agriculture, processing and export of products, environmental technologies, industrial safety, and digital solutions.

“Given the sustainable growth of Kazakhstan’s economy, its large-scale industrialization program, well-developed transport infrastructure, and progressive investment policy, Kazakhstan is a reliable platform for long-term partnership with Norway. This event marks the beginning of a direct dialogue with Norwegian businesses. We expect it will lead to further contacts, meetings, and agreements that will help unlock the vast potential of our cooperation,” said Sultanbek.

In the course of the visit, Sultanbek also held a series of bilateral meetings with representatives of leading Norwegian companies. Discussions included projects in the field of sustainable waste processing and biogas plants with Cambi ASA, localization of fish-processing equipment production with Optimar, renewable energy development with Scatec, business expansion in the coatings industry with Jotun, sustainable subsoil use with Nordic Mining ASA, environmentally friendly natural rubber production based on Kazakh raw materials with Taraxa, and cooperation with Innovation Norway on institutional support mechanisms and export financing.

The Business Council was organized with the support of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Kingdom of Norway and the Norwegian Chamber of Commerce “East” and became a key platform for strengthening economic dialogue between the business communities of both countries.

