Hungarian analyst describes his nation's ties with Azerbaijan highest

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. Relations between Hungary and Azerbaijan are experiencing a 'golden age', Zoltan Egeresi, an analyst at the John Lucas Institute for Strategy and Policy, told Trend on the sidelines of the international forum on the topic "Facing the New World Order" in Baku.

"Hungary and Azerbaijan have special bilateral relations in the energy sector. In recent years, major Hungarian energy companies have been actively investing in the energy sector of Azerbaijan. In addition, Azerbaijan supplies Hungary with gas, which is especially important against the backdrop of the current energy crisis in Europe. Thus, thanks to good political relations, Azerbaijan's strategic location, and its energy reserves, Hungarian-Azerbaijani relations are becoming increasingly active, especially in the economic sphere," the analyst emphasized.

Egeresi added that Azerbaijan has a clear strategy covering key aspects of foreign policy, including energy, security, and geopolitics, and not only in the context of the South Caucasus and Central Asia, but also in relation to neighboring regions.

The analyst believes that Azerbaijan's foreign policy, particularly amid the global chaos, will help it weather the storm and tackle future challenges head-on.

