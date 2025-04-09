Yelo Bank's Information Center is now open 24/7!

Yelo Bank, which prioritizes customer satisfaction, has switched its “981” Information Center to a 24-hour operation mode for more convenient and efficient service.

Now, it is possible to get detailed information about the Bank's services and products, campaigns, projects and other topics by calling 981 on any day of the week, including holidays and weekends. At the same time, customers who want to share their questions, suggestions and opinions can also receive operational support through this line.

Yelo Bank will continue to improve the quality of service in order to always be closer to its customers.



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!