Azerbaijani oil price shows uptick

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta on April 17 increased by $1.32 (1.97 percent) compared to the previous rate, now sitting at $68.46 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On an FOB basis in the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the price of Azeri Light went up by $1.3 (1.99 percent) to $66.64 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the price of URALS crude increased by $1.22 (2.38 percent) from the previous rate, amounting to $52.44 per barrel.

North Sea benchmark crude, Dated Brent, rose by $1.22 (1.84 percent) in price from the previous rate and reached $67.64 per barrel.

The official exchange rate as of April 17 is 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

The average price of a barrel of oil in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025 is estimated at $70.

