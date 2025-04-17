Kazakhstan’s Air Astana adjusts flight schedule amid military parade prep

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 17. Kazakhstan’s Air Astana has announced temporary flight schedule changes due to the closure of Astana Airport from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM between April 22 and May 7, in connection with preparations for a military parade, Trend reports.

The adjustments will affect flights from Astana to Almaty, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Frankfurt, and Doha, as well as arrivals into the capital from Almaty, Atyrau, Kostanay, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Frankfurt, Seoul, and Doha.

"We will notify all passengers whose flights are affected in advance. Information will be sent using the contact details provided at the time of booking. We apologize for any inconvenience and hope for our customers’ understanding," Air Astana’s press service stated.

Passengers are advised to check the current status of their flights in advance on the airline's website or by contacting customer service.

Earlier, Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Transport announced that, in connection with preparations and the holding of a military parade in Astana from April 22 to May 7, 2025, there will be temporary restrictions on the use of airspace in the city between 10:00 AM and 1:00 PM to accommodate military aviation training flights.

