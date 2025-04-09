First successful reconciliation between Türkiye and Israel was to a certain degree facilitated by Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. The first successful reconciliation between Türkiye and Israel was to a certain degree facilitated by Azerbaijan. So during the first crisis, we played active role in order to try to bring countries closer, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed an international forum themed “Facing the New World Order” at ADA University, Trend reports.

“Both countries are close friends of Azerbaijan. With Türkiye, we are allies. We signed the Shusha Declaration in 2021, and formally became allies. And Israel is a friendly country to Azerbaijan, and for many years, mutual friendship have been demonstrated in difficult times for both of us. Therefore, of course, for us, these tensions between two countries is very disturbing and a matter of concern,” the Azerbaijani President emphasized.