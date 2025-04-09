Iran presents new nuclear industry products in its Tehran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9.​ A presentation of new products in nuclear fuel, radioisotopes, healthcare, and technology was held today in Tehran, marking the National Nuclear Technology Day in Iran, Trend reports, citing the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

The event was organized by the organization and attended by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Vice President and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization Mohammad Eslami, along with other officials.

At the event, a fresh face in the world of cancer diagnosis, Gallium Fapi, made its debut, along with a skin cream packed with Rhenium 188, which is a real game changer in the fight against skin cancer.



Moreover, Iranian experts rolled out homegrown products in the realm of well logging, showcasing Cobalt 57, Dimethyl D4 (dimethyl), and Dethyl Hexyl Phosphoric Acid (D2EHPA).

On that account, Iran has officially affirmed that its strategy is not to pursue the development of an atomic bomb and that it does not support the production of weapons of mass destruction.

