Azerbaijan, UK debate humanitarian demining operations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Republic Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) Vugar Suleymanov held a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UK of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Azerbaijan, Fergus Auld, Trend reports.

In the course of the meeting, the sides exchanged views on large-scale humanitarian demining operations carried out in the liberated territories, possible support from international organizations for mine action in Azerbaijan, as well as prospects for future cooperation.