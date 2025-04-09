Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 9 April 2025 14:23 (UTC +04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev highlights attitude of European Commission towards Azerbaijan at ADA-hosted international forum
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. In his remarks at the international forum themed “Facing the New World Order” at the ADA University, President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the attitude of the European Commission towards Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The head of state said: “So, they, in the European Commission, should take out the glasses and look to the world from realistic point of view, and appreciate countries like Azerbaijan, not to try to divide the Caucasus into their favorites and those whom they don't like, and to behave as good partners.”

