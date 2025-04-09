Azerbaijani professional coaches gather for key meeting in Georgia (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. On the initiative of the “Caucasus Arena” Association registered with the Ministry of Justice of Georgia, a meeting of Azerbaijani professional coaches in various sports of Georgia was held at the Azerbaijan House in Marneuli, the Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with Diaspora told Trend.

About 50 sports teachers and public representatives attended the meeting, which took place within the framework of the committee's project "Promotion of Azerbaijani realities and cultural heritage in Georgia".

Head of the Caucasus Arena Association, director of the Gabal Education Center, world and five-time Georgian kickboxing champion Yavar Mammadov said that the organization's goal is to support young athletes, develop various sports, and strengthen the material and technical base.

He also said that in the coming period, projects will be implemented to bring young athletes to the world level, and cooperation with business entities and state organizations will be established to solve financial and infrastructure problems. Currently, 85 coaches and 6,000 athletes have participated in the Caucasus Arena.

Etibar Budagov-Elchiyev, 18-time world record holder, deputy chairman of the Caucasus Arena Association, president of the Caucasus World Records Federation, known as the "Magnetic Man" and whose name is in the Guinness Book of Records, noted that work is underway to organize competitions and that meetings are being held in Garachop and Marneuli for this purpose.

Former head coach of the Azerbaijani wushu-sand team, two-time world and European champion, and owner of the world cup, Janpolad Budagov, noted that they decided to establish a federation for this sport in the Kvemo-Kartli region.

Professional taekwondo player Faig Mammadov expressed his confidence that the establishment of the Caucasus Arena Association is a significant event for our compatriots and that athletes will achieve success by benefiting from the experience of coaches.

Shahin Bakhtiyarov, head coach of the "Inam Kickboxing Club" operating in the village of Ashagi Goshakilsa, Bolnisi district, noted that the trainings are free of charge.

He said that he wants to raise champions for his people, and he also wants children and young people to stay away from bad habits and be healthy and strong.

