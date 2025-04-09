Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Politics Materials 9 April 2025 18:02 (UTC +04:00)
We now actively work with Chinese companies - President Ilham Aliyev (VIDEO)
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Ali Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. We now actively work with Chinese companies. We invited them to be our strategic partners in different areas, including in the area of green energy. I would name that their companies have been selected as our partners in the manufacturing of green public transportation vehicles, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed an international forum themed “Facing the New World Order” at ADA University, Trend reports.

“The first production is expected this year, and they are also suppliers of solar panels, which are being installed in Azerbaijan with the investments of investors from other countries. And also we are in the phase of negotiations with some Chinese companies with respect to direct investments in green energy,” the head of state emphasized.

