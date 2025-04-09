Doha Institute Prof applauds Azerbaijan’s historic restoration of liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. Azerbaijan demonstrated strong political will, which allowed not only to liberate the occupied territories, but also to restore them, Professor of Security and Military Studies Omar Ashour, representing the Doha Graduate Institute and the University of Exeter, told Trend.

He made the remark on the sidelines of the international forum themed "Facing the New World Order" in Baku.

"We visited Khankendi, saw Shusha and the reconstruction process taking place there," he said.

The expert emphasized the country's capabilities to restore its liberated territories.

Ashour also expressed hope for de-escalation in the region and the restoration of peace in the South Caucasus.

