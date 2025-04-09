Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
During times of Biden-Blinken administration, U.S.-Azerbaijan relations can be characterized as relations in crisis - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 9 April 2025 12:26 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. “During the times of the Biden-Blinken administration, relations between the United States and Azerbaijan can be characterized as relations in crisis. And the reason for that was not us,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed an international forum themed “Facing the New World Order” at the ADA University, Trend reports.

“We always wanted to have good relations with the United States, which is the strongest country in the world,” the head of state noted.

