Azerbaijan enhances power infrastructure in Kalbajar with new transformer station

Economy Materials 9 April 2025 15:44 (UTC +04:00)
Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9.​ A transformer station will be constructed in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar city as part of the 1st phase of an electricity supply project, Trend reports.

Alongside the transformer station, a 35 kV electricity transmission line will also be laid in the city.

The country's Azerishig Open Joint Stock Company (OJSC) has already begun preparations for the project and is currently searching for a company to execute the work.

Furthermore, the OJSC has confirmed that it is ready to pay 2.4 million manat ($1.4 million) for the project implementation.

