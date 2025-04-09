Croatia eager to tap into Azerbaijani gas for energy needs - expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. Croatia is interested in importing Azerbaijani gas, Antun Dujmović, expert at the Institute for Development and International Relations (IDIR) of Croatia, told Trend on the sidelines of the international forum themed "Facing the New World Order" in Baku.

"Croatia already imports a large amount of Azerbaijani oil. Last year, we only started importing gas. Now we are increasing the capacity of our LNG terminal and expanding the gas pipeline network. Thus, our throughput capacity will increase. Therefore, we are interested in the possibility of receiving gas not only from the north, but also via the Southern Gas Corridor - through Albania and Montenegro.

Azerbaijan is already participating in the gasification process of Albania, so we need a connection with Albania so that we can receive Azerbaijani gas through Albania and Montenegro to Croatia," he said.

According to Dujmovic, the impressions from the visit to the liberated territories and the speech of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev were extremely positive.

"We see Azerbaijan's determination to develop cooperation with various countries, including Croatia, which is of particular importance to us," added the expert.

On September 1, 2024, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) commenced gas deliveries to Croatia.

