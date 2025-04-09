Turkmenistan, Ethiopia lay foundation for stronger diplomatic and economic Ties

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 9. On April 8, 2025, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov had a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Gedion Timothewos, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The sides discussed opportunities for expanding cooperation between the two countries in political-diplomatic, trade-economic, as well as cultural-humanitarian spheres. They exchanged views on expanding the legal framework of interstate relations.

Special emphasis was placed on the necessity of establishing a regular dialogue between the foreign ministries of the two countries, and the prospects of inter-parliamentary cooperation were also considered.

The Ministers noted the positive experience of interaction within the framework of international structures, in particular the UN.

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs also discussed the possibility of participation of a high-ranking Ethiopian delegation in the events scheduled to be held in Turkmenistan within the framework of the International Year of Peace and Trust.