Armenia deprived itself from becoming a transit country for Azerbaijan's energy resources and transportation routes - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. So, Armenia, as a result of occupation and aggression, deprived itself from becoming a transit country for Azerbaijan's energy resources and transportation routes, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed an international forum themed “Facing the New World Order” at ADA University, Trend reports.

“And all the transit - whether it's oil, gas, or cargo - from Azerbaijan goes through Georgia. So Armenia could have been part of that process. It's their fault that they miscalculated the future development and sacrificed their economic future, their real independence to this dream of great Armenia,” the head of state added.