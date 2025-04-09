Victory of President Trump was big disappointment and frustration for Armenia - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. They (Armenia – red.) counted very much on democratic administration to continue after the elections. So, for them, the victory of President Trump was a big disappointment and frustration, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed an international forum themed “Facing the New World Order” at ADA University, Trend reports.

“But nevertheless, political establishment of Armenia is not divided on the issue of Azerbaijan. It is consolidated. It's just a matter of vocabulary, behavior and tactics. So, we must be ready for that. So, until peace agreement is signed and Armenia puts down completely all territorial claims to Azerbaijan, which still exists in the Constitution, and demonstrates sincere behavior to normalize relations with Azerbaijan, still, there will always be a threat of new military standoff,” the head of state underlined.