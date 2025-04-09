Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
How post-war situation will continue to develop mainly depends on Armenia - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 9 April 2025 12:08 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Ali Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. How the post-war situation will continue to develop mainly depends on Armenia, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed an international forum themed “Facing the New World Order” at ADA University, Trend reports.

“We restored our territorial integrity, sovereignty, put an end to separatism and took control of our borders. For us, this issue is done. But it doesn't mean that we will just ignore potential threats and potential danger. We must always be ready to push back,” noted the head of state.

